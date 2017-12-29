× New Year’s Eve Events

2017 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival Saturday, December 30, 2p.m. – 9:00 p.m. At the Dewey Gottwald Center, 2301 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, (between the Bon Secours Training Camp and the Department of Motor Vehicles.) Presented by Elegba Folklore Society, Inc., With City of Richmond, Dominion, Wells Fargo and CBS 6. In cooperation with CultureWorks and the Arts & Cultural Funding Consortium. The festival features Professor Griff, formerly of the Rap Group Public Enemy, Wildfire (reggae artist,) Kevin Davis and Ban Caribe, Mike Hoggard Quartet, the Elegba Folklore Society Dancers and Drummers and the African Marketplace. $6 Advance General Admission. $7 $5 Students (12-18) & Seniors (65+), Advance. $6, Door. Free for Children Under 12. For group rates and more information visit http://efsinc.org or call 804/644-3900.

New Year’s Eve Ball Rise- Sunday, December 31, The Ball Rise tradition started in 2006 above the Byrd Theater and ended in 2012, it now moves to another 89-year-old building The HofGarden, is a three-story event venue and German beer hall, located in the iconic Hofheimer Building, (2818 W. Broad Street.) The 40 ft. Ball Rise is the brainchild of Todd A. Schall-Vess, manager of the Byrd Theatre. The ball rise will take place on the venue’s popular rooftop bar, during the annual New Year’s Eve party. This year’s theme is based on Rio de Janeiro’s Rio Carnival. With musical performances by DC’s Black Masala, Andrew Alli & the Mainline, as well as a local crowd favorite, DJ Duffy. This event is ticketed – general admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $50 each. For more information visit www.TheHofGarden.com.

Send 2017 out with a bang at Noon Year’s Eve, at the Science Museum of Virginia. On Sunday, December 31, The Museum is open for the weekend 9:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Starting at 10 a.m., guests can make wearable decorations and noisemakers to prepare for the noon-time celebration. There will be a dance party, a marshmallow structure building station, a wish wand craft area and a huge banner for writing resolutions. At noon, 2,018 bouncy balls along with tons of paper streamers will drop from several stories above the crowd, celebrating the New Year. Followed by an apple juice toast. To conclude the event, a liquid nitrogen ping-pong ball explosion science demonstration will take place on the front lawn at 1 p.m. Year’s Eve is free with Museum admission ($14.50 adults, $13.50 children and seniors, free ages 3 and under). For more information call 804-864-1400 or visit smv.org.

New Year’s Eve Family Frolic at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Enjoy fun family activities, live music with the Ululating Mummies, a parade and more. Activities include: Photo opportunities with the Garden Keeper; Make your own New Year’s party hat; Write your wish for 2018 and add it to our “wishing chain”; Be a part of the annual Garden tradition: “Rolling in the New Year” by rolling down the hill to the Cochrane Rose Garden. Those who attend the New Year’s Eve Family Frolic and who are already in the Garden can stay to attend Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights (5 -10 p.m.) For more information visit http://www.lewisginter.org/event/new-years-eve-family-frolic/. Other special evenings: Thursday, January 5th GardenFest for Fidos

http://www.lewisginter.org/visit/events/gardenfest-for-fidos/ and Monday, January 8th – the last night of Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Member and Volunteer Night. This is a special free night for members and volunteers, but anyone can come that night with paid admission and they can also enjoy the entertainment James River Harp Ensemble performs, details at www.lewisginter.org/event/member-nights-at-dominion-gardenfest-of-lights-2/.

The 4th Annual RVA Puppetfest! Family-friendly shows through January 1st, all tickets are usually just $10 each with no extra fees. All performances are held at Richmond Triangle Players, at 1300 Altamont Avenue in Scott’s Addition. Doors are opened 30-minutes prior to the performance; Saturday, December 30: “The Three Little Pigs Build a Better House” with Crabgrass Puppets, performances at 10:30am and 1pm. Monday, January 1, 2018, “Dreamtime” with Barefoot Puppet Theatre, performance at 1pm. For more details call 804-852-2810 or visit http://www.puppetsoffbroadstreet.org/rva-winter-puppetfest.html.