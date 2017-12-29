× Greyhound bus delays not explained; passengers stranded for hours

RICHMOND, Va. — Passengers have been waiting to travel for hours at the Greyhound station.

Some passengers waited for eight hours before their bus finally left for New York. Multiple buses are parked at the Boulevard station, but they have no drivers.

Some passengers said they planned to fly out of JFK later today, and will now be missing their flights.

The problem may not just be at a local level, as one passenger said he waited nine hours in New York.

CBS 6 reporter Jasmine Norwood reached out to the Greyhound corporate offices but they have not responded with information.