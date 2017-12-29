Get a free Lyft home on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. — This New Year’s Eve, get home safe with a free Lyft ride provided by the law firm of Allen & Allen.

Allen & Allen will pick up the fare for anyone in the greater Richmond area getting a ride home using Lyft on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan.1, 2018.

“The results of drinking and driving can be tragic, and we see too many sad stories in our practice,” said firm president Trent Kerns. “We want to do our part to keep our community safe on one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. Anyone who is unable to safely drive home this New Year’s Eve will receive a free sober ride home courtesy of Allen & Allen.”

Ride Details

If you are in the greater Richmond area and feel unsafe driving on New Year’s Eve, Allen & Allen will pick up the tab for a free ride with Lyft between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Simply download the Lyft app and use the promotional code “ALLENSOBERRIDE” to participate. You must be within a 20 mile radius of Richmond and input the promotional code to receive the free fare. The Sober Rides only apply to those going home. They will not apply to patrons going to another drinking establishment.