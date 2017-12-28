Woman wanted in bank robberies brandished handgun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman wanted for holding up two banks in Central Virginia last week.

Officials with the FBI Richmond Division's Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force said the woman walked into the BB&T Bank at 5001 Lakeside Avenue in Henrico on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

"The subject produced a note demanding money and displayed a firearm," officials said. "The victim teller complied with the demand and the subject exited the bank."

Then three days later on Saturday, Dec. 23, investigators believe the same woman walked into the Wells Fargo Bank at 4901 West Broad Street in Richmond.

That is where officials said she pulled out another note and told the teller she had a gun.

"The victim teller complied, and the subject fled," officials said.

The suspect is a described light-skinned black or hispanic female between 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 5 inches tall.

The woman, has brown hair and eyes, was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and a baseball cap.

Officials said the suspect used a handgun in the holdups and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the FBI Richmond Division's Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!