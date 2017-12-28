× Total Wine to open third location, in Short Pump

HENRICO, Va. — Months after welcoming in Publix, a Short Pump shopping center is preparing to swap arts and crafts for beer and wine in another of its storefronts.

Total Wine & More has signed a lease for a new store at 3500 Pump Road in the Short Pump Crossing shopping center. S.L. Nusbaum’s Bob Butcher and Andrew Thacker represented the landlord in the deal and confirmed the lease.

It will be the chain’s third spot in the Richmond region, joining stores in the Westland Plaza in Henrico and Robious Hall in Bon Air.

The space is currently occupied by A.C. Moore, which is set to open a new store farther west in the West Broad Marketplace development. Earlier this year, the arts and crafts retailer relocated within Willow Lawn to a newly built store to make way for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

