CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officers are looking for a man they say stole Fitbits from a Target store in Chester on Thursday night.

Lt. Don Story with Chesterfield Police said the man shown in surveillance photos and videos made off with devices from the store at 2530 Weir Road just after 8:35 p.m.

That suspect fled the scene in a red sedan, Story said.

If you have information that could help police, call 804-748-0660 or 804-748-1251.

Chesterfield officers need help to ID a suspect who stole Fitbits from Target 2530 Weir Rd 12/28/17 at 8:36 p.m. Suspect fled the area in a red sedan. Call 748-0660 or 748-1251 with info. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/w2i6wLawX6 — Lt. Don Story (@LtDonStory) December 29, 2017