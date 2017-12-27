Man wanted for Willow Lawn bank robbery considered ‘armed and dangerous’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Officials with the FBI said the man wanted for robbing a bank in Henrico County on Tuesday should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect walked into the Village Bank at 1650 Willow Lawn Drive at 2:26 p.m. and approached a teller, officials said.

“The unknown subject advised the victim teller that he had a firearm and demanded money,” officials said. “The victim teller complied and the subject fled the bank.”

Officials described the suspect as a white male between 55 to 60 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 190 to 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored coat, a Carhartt baseball cap and glasses with distinctive colored arms.

Officials said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this case, call the FBI Richmond Division’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044.