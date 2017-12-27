Police ID Fulton Hill homicide victim; neighbors heard multiple gunshots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have released the name of the man Crime Insider sources said was found shot to death inside a home in Richmond’s Fulton Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officials said officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue near Williamsburg Road for a welfare check at 9:30 a.m.

Once they entered the home, police discovered the body of 38-year-old Terah B. Springs of the same address.

Crime Insider sources said the victim was shot multiple times, but officials have not said how he died.

Police are now working a homicide instigation.

The grim discovery came after a family member grew concerned when the victim didn’t show up for Christmas festivities Monday, according to sources.

That family member called police for a welfare check.

Crime Insider sources said it is believed that the body was inside the home for a couple days.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.