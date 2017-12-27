× Police identify Henrico man killed in fatal Christmas Day crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Henrico County on Christmas Day.

“At approximately 3:23 p.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to New Market Road just east of Willson Road for a traffic crash,” said a police spokesperson. “A Nissan truck was traveling eastbound on New Market Road and swerved into the westbound lane and struck a Ford truck that was traveling westbound on New Market Road.”

The driver of the Ford, 49-year-old Patrick Sean McClaning, died from his injuries.

The occupant of the Nissan was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say neither alcohol or speed were involved in the crash.

The investigation of the accident is ongoing.