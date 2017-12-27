× Fundraiser for families of VSP troopers who died in Charlottesville crash

RICHMOND, Va. – The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society will hold a memorial fundraiser for the families of Virginia State Police Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates and Lieutenant Jay Cullen, on Saturday, Jan. 6. Both troopers were survived by their wives and two children.

The troopers lost their lives in the line of duty on August 12, 2017 in a helicopter crash while supporting law enforcement operations related to protests in Charlottesville. The troopers were providing a live video stream when they broke off to cover the governor when he arrived in Charlottesville.

The fundraiser will include a silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawing, and sales of memorial t-shirts and challenge coins. The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, Baffa Academy of Irish Dance & The Mashup Band will perform live. Also, Nutzy and Natasha from the Flying Squirrels will be there from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rosie Connolly’s Pub & Restaurant, at 1548 A E. Main St Richmond. The alley behind the pub will be closed off and covered with heated tents.

The Virginia State Police Association is accepting donations in the names of the family. If you go to their website you can use their PayPal site and donate. If you do please make sure to put in the comment line which family you would like to support or if you would like it equally disbursed between the two. Click here for that link.

You can also mail checks to:

Virginia State Police Association

6944 Forest Hill Avenue

Richmond, VA 23225