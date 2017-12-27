Crash leads deputies to arrests, recovery of stolen firearms

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A motor vehicle accident led Stafford County deputies to the arrest of two men and the recovery of stolen firearms.

Police said the December 26 crash occurred in the area of Route 1 and Route 610 in Stafford County.

When deputies arrived to the scene they discovered a passenger inside one of the vehicle was wanted out of Spotsylvania and Prince William Counties.

That suspect was identified as 20-year-old Ishmeal McGriff.

Upon a search of McGriff and the vehicle, deputies discovered a substance consistent with marijuana and two firearms, according to deputies.

“Initially, McGriff said he purchased the firearms in Woodbridge, but later admitted to stealing them from unlocked motor vehicles in Stafford and Prince William Counties,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Deputies say McGriff then admitted to stealing guns and credit cards with Jaquon Bowles, 18, who was later taken into custody at his residence.

McGriff has been charged with grand larceny, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and receiving stolen goods.

Bowles has been charged with grand larceny, credit card theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit credit card fraud.

Both suspects are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.