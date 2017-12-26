Where to take your Christmas tree for recycling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christmas tree recycling has officially started in Central Virginia, here’s a list of area recycling locations.

Richmond City

Residents of the City of Richmond can recycle their trees through their eighth annual “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road, near the Boulevard.

Residents can also take trees to the East Richmond Road Convenience Center at 3800 East Richmond Road; Hopkins Road Transfer Station at 3520 North Hopkins Road; and the open area behind RVA Financial Credit Union on Robin Hood Road.

The Department of Public Works will also collect trees curbside through January 18 for residents who contact the City’s 3-1-1 Call Center.

For more information on City services and schedules, please visit www.RichmondGov.com.

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County residents can recycle their live, undecorated trees at either of the county’s two convenience centers at no charge.

You can drop your tree off on the select days from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday, Friday-Sunday at the Northern Area Convenience Center, 3200 Warbro Road, Chesterfield

Monday, Thursday, Friday-Sunday at the Southern Area Convenience Center, 6700 Landfill Drive, Chesterfield

The tree recycling runs through February 18.

Henrico County

Henrico County residents can recycle their Christmas tree from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 7.

The free service, which preserves landfill space and protects the environment, is available to Henrico residents only.

Undecorated trees will be accepted at the following locations:

Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot;

Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot;

Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295

Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road.

Trees can be dropped off anytime at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Prince George County

Prince George County residents can recycle their real, undecorated trees from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 13.

Residents can drop their trees off at the County Convenience Center (CFS), 3100 Union Branch Road, from 8:00am - 5:00pm daily.

The center will close at 12:00pm on December 31 and will be closed all day on January 1.