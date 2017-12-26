Man found shot to death inside home in Richmond’s Fulton Hill: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a man’s body was found inside a home in Richmond’s Fulton Hill neighborhood.

Crime Insider sources say the man's body was found shot multiple times inside a home in the 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, near Williamsburg Road.

Police have not confirmed that information, but calls the man's death suspicious at this time.

Those sources say the body was discovered Tuesday morning after a family member grew concerned when the victim didn’t show up for Christmas festivities Monday.

That family member called police for a welfare check.

Crime Insider sources say it is believed that the body was inside the home for a couple days.

Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots on Saturday, December 23.

Police are still investigating and have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

