Family members remember teen ‘with big heart’ killed on Christmas Eve

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Colonial Heights high school student after he was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.

"We love him, and we miss him," said Trudy Davis, Ian's grandmother.

Butler was shot and killed Christmas Eve at the family's home in Colonial Heights. The teen’s mom told CBS 6 that her son was with his best friend Sunday night when a man showed up at the house, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at Ian's friend.

"Ian took a bullet to save his best friend," she said. "He was always so caring and loving and put others before him."

The loss of 16-year-old Ian Butler is still hard to process for the close-knit Davis Family.

"It's very tragic and I think everyone's extremely upset," said Justin Davis, Ian’s uncle.

But through the heartache and tears, family members recalled the teen with a big heart.

"Affectionate, he was a 16-year-old that would hug you or tell you he loved you or kiss his mom or grandmother or whatever," said Justin Davis.

Family members say Ian talked about succeeding out in the big world.

"I know that he had aspirations to be a baseball player and sometimes he talked about being a Marine," said Ian’s uncle.

Trudy Davis says Ian usually spent Christmas Eve with his Grandparents, but not this year.

"Normally he goes to Church with us. But this year he didn't, his mama was working, he was home with a friend and this horrible thing happened," said his grandmother.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help out Ian's mom; a single mother who doesn't have the money to bury her son.

Justin Davis said nothing will make the single-mother loss easier, but “I think relieving the stress of the financial obligation of what’s to come, is the best that anybody can do, one less thing on her plate."

Family members say funeral arrangements can't be made until the teens body is released from the medical examiner.

Jeffrey Kyle Stephenson, 23, of Prince George, was taken into custody Sunday night after the shooting.

He has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police called Butler and Stephenson acquaintances.

Stephenson is due in Colonial Heights General District Court on Wednesday, December 27.