Cold air moves in with a shot of snow later in the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Then the cold will intensify as the week goes on, with highs in the upper 30s Wednesday and only near the freezing mark on Thursday.

Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s.

We continue to monitor the potential for some light snow late Thursday night into Friday.

At this point on Monday night, it doesn’t look like this will be a big deal, but stay in touch for any necessary updates.

The weekend will bring more chill, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s.

Another disturbance may have the potential of producing a few snow showers or flurries late New Year’s Eve into January 1.