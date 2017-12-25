Fire damages more than a dozen Chesterfield businesses

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield firefighters are on the scene of a major fire off Hull Street Road, just past Price Club Boulevard.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Assistant Fire Chief John Boatwright, the fire started in one of the businesses in the 3700 block of Hendricks Road.

Firefighters received the call shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, after a passerby noticed the fire.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and found heavy flames and smoke showing from at least one of the businesses, according to Boatwright.

Because of several issues with chemicals in multiple businesses, firefighters handled the fire just like it was a second alarm fire.

They also used a damming and diking process to make sure no chemicals made it to nearby storm drains.

It took nearly an hour and a half to mark the fire under control.

Boatwright called the damage extensive, with 14 businesses damaged by either water, fire, or smoke. He said that overhaul operations would take several hours.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

This is a developing story.