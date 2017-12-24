× Deep Run football coach Chad Hornik loses home to fire

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The community has come together to support Deep Run High School football coach Chad Hornik and his family after a devastating fire. The December 23 fire destroyed the Goochland home the Horniks were remodeling, according to a GoFundMe page set-up by friends.

The GoFundMe raised $25,000 in less than 24 hours.

The family had planned to move into the home in 2018. No one was living at the home when the fire started.

“They are all safe and alive, but their home is a complete loss, along with about 80 percent of their possessions,” family friend Jeff Ottaviano wrote on GoFundMe. “They have spent the last 10 months working on their new home and were three weeks away from moving in. They have a roof over their head in their current house, but it has been sold and on February 1, they will be without a home.”

In addition to coaching football at Deep Run High School in Glen Allen, Hornik owned the Melting Pot restaurant in Henrico’s West End and founded the now closed 250 Sports Grill — with Ottaviano — in Goochland. The pair currently own Dover Hall Experiences at Dover Hall Estate.

“Chad and Kathleen have used 250 Sports Grill in Goochland to help give back to our community for the past six years,” Ottaviano said. “[He] rebuilt the Thomas Jefferson High School football program…. he has rebuilt the Deep Run football program, and now it is time for them to rebuild their lives.”

Since the Hornik’s three girls lost most of their clothes and possessions, Ottaviano asked anyone willing to donate items to bring them to his restaurant — The Wine Loft — in Short Pump.

“While we know insurance will hopefully make them whole again financially at some point, what it won’t do is help them in the short term. The majority of their possessions had already been moved to the new house and they have lost the majority of their clothes and possessions, all of their “snow” clothes, and most of their winter clothes, all of their spring clothing, summer clothing,” he said. “All the families memorabilia was also destroyed along with most of the kids toys, bikes, and pretty much everything that wasn’t nailed down in their current home.”

Kathleen Hornik is a Spanish teacher and coach at St. Christopher’s school in Richmond.

The couple’s three daughters are ages eight, seven, and four.

“While I know there are those out there who may be in more need this Christmas Season, the Horniks need our help,” Ottaviano said. “I know they would do the same for all of us. So, I am asking if you can help, please do so. They have touched our lives and it is time we pay it forward.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

“The Horniks also want to thank the brave first responders and firefighters from Goochland, Powhatan, Hanover, and Chesterfield who not only battled the blaze all night long, but also showed great compassion to them in their time of need. Words can’t express enough how grateful they are to them all,” Ottaviano said.