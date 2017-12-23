Henrico man killed when car drove off interstate and landed in creek

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man died Saturday morning when his car drove off Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County and landed upside down in a creek.

George F. Maida, 62, of Henrico, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“A 1997 Honda Civic was traveling south on I-85 when it ran off the left side of the interstate and went into the median. The vehicle then struck an embankment and ended up coming to rest upside down in a body of water,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team divers responded to the scene to assist with the recovery of the driver and vehicle, as the water was approximately 8 feet deep and the vehicle was completely submerged.”

The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. a mile and a half north of the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

