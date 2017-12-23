Report: Va. couple murdered by daughter’s ex-boyfriend

LORTON, Va. — A couple was killed Friday morning inside their home in Lorton, Virginia. Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker were murdered by a 17-year-old boy who, the Washington Post reported, was their teenage daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

The 17-year-old boy then shot himself, police said. He was last listed in life-threatening condition at the hospital. He will be charged with the Frickers’ double murders pending his recovery.

“The preliminary investigation determined the suspect, who knows the residents of the home, got inside and was then confronted by the couple. The suspect shot them both and then himself,” a Fairfax Police spokesperson said. “Four other family members who were home at the time of the shooting were not hurt.”

In a detailed report on the crime, the Washington Post reported the Fricker’s convinced their daughter to end the months-long relationship with the boy after they discovered racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, and neo-Nazi messages they believed he wrote on social media.

The Post cited victims’ family members for the information. The break-up, the Post reported, occurred Thursday night.

The Frickers were killed before the sun rose Friday morning when, the Post reported, the Frickers heard noises coming from their daughter’s room and went to investigate.

When the Frickers found the 17-year-old boy in his daughter’s room — they yelled at him to leave, the Post reported.

It was then the teenager shot the parents, the report continued.

