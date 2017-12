Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police detained a driver in a vehicle that matched the description of a car involved a Saturday afternoon bank robbery.

The car was stopped and driver detained on Patterson Avenue, between Parham Road and Forest Avenue, in western Henrico.

The bank robbery, according to police, occurred at about 12:05 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on West Broad Street near Staples Mill Road.

