Woman killed on I-95 ramp at Route 10

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed Saturday night in Chester when she returned to her car after running out of gas on Interstate 95 and Route 10.

Police later identified the woman as Ashley Jasmine Smith, 34, of Chesterfield.

“The Troopers preliminary investigation reveals that a Chesterfield women, 34 years of age crossed over both the off and on ramp at I-95 and Rt.10 to retrieve fuel for her disabled vehicle located on the off ramp from I-95 to Rt. 10 (Exit 61). She then attempted to return to her disabled vehicle to retrieve an item when she ran into the side of a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe taking the on ramp to I-95 spinning her around,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “A 2016 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling directly behind the Santa Fe was unable to avoid the woman and struck her. The woman (pedestrian) succumbed to her injuries at the scene.”

The incident had the ramps on and off Interstate 95 south at Route 10 in Chester (Exit 61) closed for much of Saturday night. The incident was reported at 8 p.m.

