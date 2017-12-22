VCU, UVA win non-conference finales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Justin Tillman had 19 points and 13 rebounds, De'Riante Jenkins added 17 more as VCU held off VMI 75-65. The Rams finish their non-conference schedule 8-5 and will open A-10 play against Fordham

Kyle Guy scored 15 points and Jay Huff added 14 as UVA knocked off Hampton 82-48. The Hoos improve to 11-1 and will take on Boston College when they open ACC play next week

The Redskins placed tackle Trent Williams on injured reserve. He will need knee surgery and 6 months of rehab.