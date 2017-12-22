RICHMOND, Va. – Talented Richmond-based Quartet The Trongone Band was formed by brothers Andrew and Johnny Trongone with their father John Sr. What started as a family affair has grown into a full touring machine with the addition of Ben White and Todd Herrington. The Trongone Band released their debut album ‘Keys to the House,’ and stopped by our LIVE show to perform two songs off of the album. You can catch the Trongone Band performing Friday, December 22nd at 9 pm at the Broadberry in Richmond. For more information you can visit https://www.trongoneband.com/