Shuffleboard Club to open in Scott’s Addition warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — A pair of payroll executives, a commercial real estate broker and a construction company head walked into an old Scott’s Addition warehouse – and a shuffleboard bar was born.

David Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of Richmond-based Dominion Payroll, along with a group of investors, are planning Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Club at 3406 W. Moore St.

The group, which consists of Gallagher’s fellow founder David Fratkin, Colliers International broker Clint Greene, and Henry Shield of Commonwealth Construction Management, will build the new venue in an 18,000-square-foot building they acquired last month for $1.7 million, according to city property records.

They’re poised to invest up to $2 million to overhaul the former warehouse into Tang & Biscuit and they’ve tapped Steve Nardo, former CEO of concierge medical practice PartnerMD, as the general manager.

Shuffleboard is a game where players use cues (tangs) to push weighted discs (biscuits) that glide down toward a target on a narrow court.

“Hence the name Tang and Biscuit,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher admitted that images of retirees working a tang to get their biscuit on the board came to mind when he thought about shuffleboard, but that image was dashed last summer after he visited a Brooklyn, New York club where shuffleboard was the main attraction.

