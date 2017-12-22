Raymond recognizes these teachers who pay it forward to their students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Doron Battle, Hubert Anderson, and Derrick Bates teach at George Mason Elementary School in Richmond. The teachers started a program this year in which they would buy haircuts and pizza for students who earned good grades.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Raymond Hawkes provided the teachers with some money to cover their costs.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust. All we ask is that the recipients pay it forward one day.

