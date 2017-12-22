Petersburg police identify carjacking suspect; victim in stable condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg police have identified a suspect wanted for carjacking, then dragging the victim about a half-mile behind his own truck.

Tony James Woodley, 24, of Petersburg, is wanted for grand larceny, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

Petersburg police found the victim on the night of December 13, off Boydton Plank Road. The initial calls reported that a man had been shot in the head but that proved to be false, after further examination at the emergency room.

Crime Insider sources say the victim dragged about a half-mile and left with life-threatening injuries. They say he was battered and bloodied with road rash.

Hours later, the suspect was seen driving the vehicle into several cars parked on Melville Street. At that location, police say the carjacker then ran off on foot.

The victim is now in stable condition and is awake and talking.

Woodley is described as being 6’3” tall and weighing 195 lbs. Woodley’s last known address is in the 700 block of High Street.

If you have any information on Tony James Woodley, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.