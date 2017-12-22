Update: Escaped patient captured by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Chesterfield police confirm they have captured Alphonso Johnson and recovered the stolen vehicle.

Officers took the suspect into custody sometime around 2:00 am Saturday morning, no word where.

CHESTER, Va. -- A patient at a Hopewell hospital is on the run after Crime Insider sources say he assaulted a nurse and went on a crime spree.

Crime Insider sources say Alphonso Johnson escaped from John Randolph Medical Center Behavioral Health mental health facility.

After escaping, Johnson is accused of stealing a pick-up truck and driving to Chester.

Chesterfield Police confirm he showed up in the truck at the James store on Harrowgate Road. That's where Crime Insider sources say Johnson waited for his next victim.

When a woman in a Dodge Neon rolled up, sources say carjacked her in the James store parking lot and took off.

Police have yet to find Johnson or the 2000 white Dodge Neon with Virginia tags XYP-2860.

Crime Insider sources say Johnson has warrants on file for breaking and entering and other crimes now.

Remember, sources say he managed to escape the hospital in Hopewell by assaulting a nurse, so he's considered dangerous.

Chesterfield County Police ask anyone with information about Alphonso Johnson to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.