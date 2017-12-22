× Noon Year`s Eve at the Science Museum of Virginia

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SCIENCE Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Are you looking for a fun, family-friendly event to participate in this New Years, that doesn’t involve staying up late? The Science Museum of Virginia is hosting ‘Noon Year’s Eve,’ and Communications & Curiosity Manager Jennifer Guild invited Jessica Noll to the museum to enjoy a fun preview of the event. Noon Year’s Eve kicks off at 10 am on Sunday, December 31st and continues until 1 pm at the Science Museum of Virginia. Participation is FREE with museum admission. For more information you can call 804-864-1400 or visit http://www.SMV.org/Holidays