Man stabbed in the chest in Richmond’s Museum District
RICHMOND, Va. – A man has been transported to the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond’s Museum District late Friday afternoon.
Police say the stabbing happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of W. Grace Street.
Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had been stabbed in the chest.
He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
Police are still investigating and have not released any information on a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.
Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.
37.540725 -77.436048