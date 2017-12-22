× Man stabbed in the chest in Richmond’s Museum District

RICHMOND, Va. – A man has been transported to the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond’s Museum District late Friday afternoon.

Police say the stabbing happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of W. Grace Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had been stabbed in the chest.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

Police are still investigating and have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.