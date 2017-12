Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --

The Rink at West Broad Village is now open until January 28 for the 2016-2017 season! Bring your own or rent at the rink, it’s located in Short Pump at West Broad Village.

Special Events:

Rock 'n Skate - Fridays, 8pm-10pm

Cartoon Skate - Saturdays, 11am-1pm

Two for Tuesdays* – (starting 11/28) Two admissions for the price of one 4pm-6pm (skate rental not included)

Special Holiday Hours: 11am - 11pm

December 24--Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm

December 25--Christmas Day: 12pm - 8pm

December 26-30: 11am - 11pm

December 31--New Years Eve: 11am - 8pm

January 1--New Years Day: 11am - 7pm

January 15--Martin Luther King Jr Day: 11am - 9pm

Pricing: Adult: $10.00

Children (10 and under): $8.00

Skate Rental: $5.00

Skate Aid: $5.00/hour

Group Rate (10 or more people, reservations encouraged): $10.00

10 Pack (Pre-purchase 10 admissions for a discounted rate. Does not include skate rental.): $75.00

Private Ice Rental for 2 Hours: $1,250 for 75 people

For more information visit http://www.westbroadvillageicerink.com/.