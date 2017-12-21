Man shot in the leg in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond's Whitcomb Court neighborhood late Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The shooting occurred on the 2300 block of Bethel Street, in the city’s East End.

Sources say a male victim, who was walking down the street, was shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors tell Jon Burkett that they heard five or six gunshots during the shooting.

Detectives have a large area roped off as they collect evidence from the scene.

Police say they are searching for two suspects that fled the scene. There is suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

37.555118 -77.418571