Henrico firefighters rescue dog from townhouse fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a fire damaged his eastern Henrico townhouse.

The condition of the injured man has not yet been released.

Henrico firefighters also rescued a dog that was inside a smoky townhouse.

“Henrico firefighters responded to the 400 block of Hickorywood Circle in the county’s east end [just after 2:30 Thursday]. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from a second-floor window on the back of the involved home,” Henrico County Fire Captain Rob Rowley. “Firefighters quickly controlled this blaze and one adult male that was home at the time of the fire has been transported to VCU. When firefighters entered the attached townhomes to look for other victims and fire spread they located a dog in a smoky environment and were able to rescue the dog unharmed.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.