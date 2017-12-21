Cooking with Ms. Keyshia

RICHMOND, Va. – Cookbook Author Ms. Keyshia is always whipping up fun and easy recipes in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Her tasty and easy to make Cilantro Lime Shrimp is on the Virginia This Morning Menu. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/people/CreatingLike-Keyshia/100008099235390

Cilantro Lime Shrimp

Serves 4.

2 tbsp canola oil

1 minced garlic clove

1 small red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup of fresh lime juice

Salt

Black pepper

1 lb medium to jumbo tail-on ,peeled

and deveined shrimp

4 tbsp butter

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1. In a medium skillet over medium heat add oil, garlic and red peppers. Sauté for 2 minutes.

2. Add lime juice, salt, pepper, and shrimp. Cook about 1 minute on each side or until shrimp turn

pink.

3. Turn off heat and add butter and cilantro. Serve over rice or pasta. Enjoy!