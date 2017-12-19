× WTVR CBS 6 is #1 morning to night for first time in over 30 years

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR, CBS 6, Tribune Broadcasting’s Central Virginia television station, ranked #1 in eight out of nine newscasts (Mon-Friday) in total viewers for the November 2017 ratings period.

While WTVR has consistently ranked #1 in its morning newscasts over the last 12 months, this marks the first time in three decades that WTVR is the undisputed broadcast news leader from morning to night in Richmond, Virginia.

With a combination of unique content, engaging personalities, storytellers and the amplified commitment to the community, CBS 6 is proud to announce it has delivered the highest ratings (Nielsen, Nov 2017) at 430am, 5am, 530am, 6am, Noon, 5pm, 530pm and 11pm.

WTVR also captured the most viewers during weekend mornings.

“Our seasoned reporting staff delivers impactful, compelling and meaningful stories about Central Virginians, and work every day to solve individual and community problems,” said News Director Sheryl Barnhouse. “We believe this focus on original local content and our dedication to making a difference in the community is resonating with our viewers.”

WTVR’s 6am newscasts achieved the 3rd highest rating (8.0) of any metered market station in the country in November 2017, behind only the CBS affiliates in Dayton, OH and Nashville, TN.

Thank you, Central Virginia.