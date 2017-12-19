× Three men with guns rob 7-Eleven store

CHESTERFIELD Co. — Police are asking for your help finding three men who robbed a 7-Eleven on early Tuesday morning.

Police say the robbery that happened around 4:20 a.m.

They said three men entered the 7-Eleven at 1924 Walnut Drive and demanded money. One suspect had a handgun and another had a rifle. All three suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Descriptions of the suspects are as follows:

All three suspects are described as average height with a thin build.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black pants with white stripes, black shoes, and a red scarf that covered his face.

The second suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black bandana covering his face, and black shoes.

Officials say the third suspect was seen wearing a plaid jacket with a dark hood, dark pants, dark shoes, and a white bandana that covered his face.

This is an ongoing investigation. Chesterfield County Police ask anyone with information to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

