Peeping Tom terrorizing Hopewell Neighborhood: ‘I was very scared’

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Hopewell neighborhood is terrified because someone is going around and knocking on windows either late at night or in the early morning

"I was very scared, I mean really scared," said one victim. The woman asked CBS 6 not identify her for fear of her safety.

She described what happened to her last Wednesday, on December 13.

"It was 11:13. I was here on my couch with my laptop watching TV and this window right behind me, all of a sudden ( 3 loud knocks) and I just jumped up, screamed 'who is it, I'm calling 911' and I ran in the room and called 911."

The victim says police arrived two and half minutes after she made the call and found foot prints under the window.

Police believe the same person has also knocked on doors and he has been seen prowling around on porches and in backyards.

One victim, who has been targeted twice, was able to get surveillance video of a man police are now calling a "person of interest."

Some have gone so far as to buy and have installed motion detected lights.

One neighbor says her entire family is so scared, her children have asked that all the blinds in the house be kept closed and they are concerned to be home alone.

Some believe the man is a Peeping Tom, but others are worried they still don't know his motives.

Hopewell Police ask if you have been a victim of the knocking or have seen the person of interest, they need to hear from you by either calling the Hopwell Police Department directly or by calling Crime Solvers at 541-2202.