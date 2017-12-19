Jazz-Inspired Christmas Songs with Jazz Nativity

RICHMOND, Va. – Popular Richmond based ensemble Jazz Nativity, from Gayton’s Baptist Church, stopped by our studio recently to perform popular holiday song ‘Please Come Home for Christmas.’ Each December Jazz Nativity holds a series of jazz inspired Christmas concerts with proceeds that benefit ‘Feed my Starving Children,’ a non-profit organization that packages food and distributes it worldwide to those in need. Their next packaging event is February 3rd and 4th, and registration begins on January 3rd. For more information you can visit http://gaytonchurch.org/