Culinary delights from Chef Jaquelyn Shaddock & Executive Chef Justin Dallinger

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Justin Dallinger and Chef Jaquelyn Shaddock from Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to pass along two delicious recipes. Chef Justin walked us through creating his Pan Seared Rockfish, and filled us on the resort’s popular ‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ event, and Chef Jaquelyn showed us how to create her delectable Oyster appetizer. The Kingsmill Resort’s ‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ takes place Christmas Eve, December 24th from 5pm to 9pm. For more information you can visit https://www.kingsmill.com/