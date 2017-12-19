Clear photos show suspects wanted for stealing hoverboards at Walmart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for stealing items from a Chesterfield County Walmart.

The thefts happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19 at the Walmart Supercenter, located at 900 Walmart Way in Midlothian.

Police said two suspects, a male and female, allegedly stole hoverboards, Segways, and a karaoke speaker.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Avenger, VA license plate VVW2121.

Chesterfield County Police ask anyone with information to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.