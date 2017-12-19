Cheryl Miller helps homeless woman and Good Samaritan for CBS 6 Gives

Posted 5:01 pm, December 19, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:31PM, December 19, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. --  For days, Mary Ann Morgan had noticed a figure sleeping on the ground in an empty lot in the East End.  When a 7-11 employee told her that it was a homeless woman, Mary Ann bought a hot coffee and muffin and took it to her.

That woman’s response of “God bless you and Merry Christmas” stuck with Mary Ann and a day later, she went back and brought Sheila home with her.  And that's where she's been for several weeks.

Sheila and Good Samaritan Mary Ann Morgan .

Since then, saying she “does it from the heart,” Mary Ann has helped Sheila get a replacement driver’s license and her birth certificate.  Next step, filing for a social security card so that the 62-year old can claim her early retirement benefits and get a place of her own.

CBS 6 heard about their story and that Sheila needed some clothes.  So, for the Month of Giving, CBS 6 anchor Cheryl Miller reached out to her friends at Goodwill Central Virginia, who kindly donated a gift card, so Sheila could go shopping.

Then, thanks to Union Bank and Trust, cash gift cards were given to both Sheila and Mary Ann -- along with wishes for a Happy Holidays.

Cheryl Miller, Sheila and Good Samaritan Mary Ann Morgan .

Both were very touched and excited by the surprise.Sometimes, indeed, a good deed comes back to you.

Every day in December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust. All we ask is that the recipients pay it forward one day.

