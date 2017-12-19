Cheryl Miller helps homeless woman and Good Samaritan for CBS 6 Gives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- For days, Mary Ann Morgan had noticed a figure sleeping on the ground in an empty lot in the East End. When a 7-11 employee told her that it was a homeless woman, Mary Ann bought a hot coffee and muffin and took it to her.

That woman’s response of “God bless you and Merry Christmas” stuck with Mary Ann and a day later, she went back and brought Sheila home with her. And that's where she's been for several weeks.

Since then, saying she “does it from the heart,” Mary Ann has helped Sheila get a replacement driver’s license and her birth certificate. Next step, filing for a social security card so that the 62-year old can claim her early retirement benefits and get a place of her own.

CBS 6 heard about their story and that Sheila needed some clothes. So, for the Month of Giving, CBS 6 anchor Cheryl Miller reached out to her friends at Goodwill Central Virginia, who kindly donated a gift card, so Sheila could go shopping.

Then, thanks to Union Bank and Trust, cash gift cards were given to both Sheila and Mary Ann -- along with wishes for a Happy Holidays.

Both were very touched and excited by the surprise.Sometimes, indeed, a good deed comes back to you.

