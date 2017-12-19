× Charlottesville City Attorney announces he’s leaving post

Charlottesville’s City Attorney Stephen Craig Brown announced on Tuesday that after 17 years he will leave his post in January to pursue another opportunity. In February, Mr. Brown will join the City of Manassas staff as City Attorney. He will provide in-house legal services and manage the use of outside counsel as needed for specific projects and specialized services.

“Stephen Craig Brown is one of the most dedicated local government employees I have encountered during my 16 years of public service,” said City Manager Maurice Jones. “His professionalism, ethics and commitment to the law during the last 32 years have been major factors in the successful implementation of countless programs, policies and agreements that have positively impacted this community. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Brown joined the City Attorney’s Office in 1985 and was promoted to the City Attorney spot in 2001.

“It’s been an honor to represent the City of Charlottesville,” he said in a statement. “I am especially grateful for the support I’ve received from City Council, City Manager Maurice Jones and my staff in the City Attorney’s Office.”

Charlottesville will begin searching for a new City Attorney immediately.

News of his retirement comes a day after Police Chief Alfred Thomas announced his retirement, following a scathing report of the way city leadership handled recent, violent protests in the city.