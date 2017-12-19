× Boil water notice issued for portions of Petersburg after waterline break

PETERSBURG, Va. – Due to a waterline break, Petersburg officials have issued a boil water notice for portions of the city.

The waterline break occurred on Johnson Road at the Tanglewood and Lieutenant’s Run Apartment Complexes. Officials say the city has closed a water valve at W. South Blvd. and S. Sycamore St. to complete the necessary repairs.

Residents in the area of I-85, S. Sycamore St., W. South Blvd., and Johnson Road will experience either low water pressure or no water.

The boil water notice for those areas will be in effect until Friday, December 22.

The Department of Public Utilities will be on site for the remainder of the evening. Repairs are expected to be completed by Wednesday, December 20.