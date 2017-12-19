71-year-old Hanover man charged with possession of child porn

Posted 4:18 pm, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:20PM, December 19, 2017

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A Hanover County man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Jay Richard Brown, 71, was arrested on December 18, 2017 after sheriff deputies executed a search warrant at his home in the 11000 block of Dude Ranch Road.

After executing the warrant, Brown was charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Jay Brown

The 71-year-old is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.