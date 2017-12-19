71-year-old Hanover man charged with possession of child porn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A Hanover County man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Jay Richard Brown, 71, was arrested on December 18, 2017 after sheriff deputies executed a search warrant at his home in the 11000 block of Dude Ranch Road.

After executing the warrant, Brown was charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The 71-year-old is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.