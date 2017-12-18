Toe-tapping tunes by Jack Abeel & Margaret Graham

RICHMOND, Va. – Jack Abeel is a music veteran has performed wth many artists and groups over the years, and Margaret Graham is a classically trained violinist who has performed with the Richmond Youth Symphony. Together, they are talented musical duo who perform all over the Richmond area. Jack and Margaret stopped by our LIVE show and performed ‘All of Me’ and “Gypsy Waltz’ just for us. You can catch Jack and Margaret performing in the New Year – Sunday January 7th at Shirley Upper Vineyard from 1pm to 4pm. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/jackandmargaretband/