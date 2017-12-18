RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite and Cookbook Author Chef K was back in the Virginia This Morning by popular demand to share a delicious crockpot meal with us. Chef K’s Hearty Irish Stew was on the menu featuring the 2017 award-winning Smoothbore Stout from Brass Cannon Brewery in Williamsburg . For more information you can visit https://chefkcooking.com/ and http://www.brasscannonbrewing.com
Chef K’s Irish Stout Stew
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds lean stew beef meat, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 pinch Seasoned Salt
- 1 pinch Garlic Powder
- 1 teaspoon mixed Herb seasoning
- 1 large sweet onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 stalks celery chopped
- 2 Parsnips, peeled and chopped
- 6-8 Baby Red Potatoes, quartered
- 1 cup carrots, chopped
- 3/4 cup Tomato Juice
- 1 1/2 cups Irish stout beer
- 2 cups Beef Broth
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Directions
- In a Dutch oven over medium high heat mix beef cubes with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle meat with flour, seasoned salt, garlic powder, and herb seasoning.
- Stir in remaining oil and brown on all sides. Add the onions, garlic, celery, parsnips, potatoes, and carrots. Pour in tomato juice and 1/2 cup of the beer into the pan, and as it begins to boil, scrape any bits of food from the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. This adds a lot of flavor to the broth. Pour in the rest of the beer, and beef broth. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Taste and adjust seasoning before serving. Garnish with chopped parsley.