Chef K’s Hearty Irish Stew

Posted 12:58 pm, December 18, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite and Cookbook Author Chef K was back in the Virginia This Morning by popular demand to share a delicious crockpot meal with us. Chef K’s Hearty Irish Stew was on the menu featuring the 2017 award-winning Smoothbore Stout from Brass Cannon Brewery in Williamsburg  . For more information you can visit https://chefkcooking.com/ and http://www.brasscannonbrewing.com

 

Chef K’s Irish Stout Stew

Ingredients:

 

  • 2 pounds lean stew beef meat, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 pinch Seasoned Salt
  • 1 pinch Garlic Powder
  • 1 teaspoon mixed Herb seasoning
  • 1 large sweet onion, chopped

   

  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 stalks celery chopped
  • 2 Parsnips, peeled and chopped
  • 6-8 Baby Red Potatoes,  quartered
  • 1 cup carrots, chopped
  • 3/4 cup Tomato Juice
  • 1 1/2 cups Irish stout beer 
  • 2 cups Beef Broth
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley for garnish

 

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven over medium high heat mix beef cubes with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle meat with flour, seasoned salt, garlic powder, and herb seasoning.
  • Stir in remaining oil and brown on all sides. Add the onions, garlic, celery, parsnips, potatoes, and carrots. Pour in tomato juice and 1/2 cup of the beer into the pan, and as it begins to boil, scrape any bits of food from the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. This adds a lot of flavor to the broth. Pour in the rest of the beer, and beef broth. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Taste and adjust seasoning before serving. Garnish with chopped parsley.