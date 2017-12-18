Chef K’s Hearty Irish Stew

Stir in remaining oil and brown on all sides. Add the onions, garlic, celery, parsnips, potatoes, and carrots. Pour in tomato juice and 1/2 cup of the beer into the pan, and as it begins to boil, scrape any bits of food from the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. This adds a lot of flavor to the broth. Pour in the rest of the beer, and beef broth. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Taste and adjust seasoning before serving. Garnish with chopped parsley.