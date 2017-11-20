× Ny’Jon loves showing off his favorite recipes

RICHMOND, Va. — Ny’Jon is a fine young man who is caring, resilient, funny, and engaging.

He makes friends easily and usually has a smile on his face.

Ny’Jon, 12, is smart and gets good grades in school. He enjoys sports, especially basketball and karate. A helper in the kitchen, Ny’Jon loves showing off his favorite recipes.

He also enjoys music and hopes to be in a boy band some day!

Ny’Jon needs an active family who will exercise with him and help him make healthy lifestyle choices.

He also needs a family who will help him maintain contact with his siblings.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.