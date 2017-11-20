Teacher of the Year to lead Richmond schools, sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond School Board will vote Monday night to approve Jason Kamras at the next Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools, multiple sources confirmed to CBS 6 News.

Kamras, 43, is currently the Transitional Chief of the Office of Equity for Washington, D.C. Public Schools.

The former middle school math teacher was named the United States National Teacher of the Year in 2005.

He was presented the award by President George W. Bush.

He later advised President Barack Obama on education policy.

The Princeton and Harvard graduate created and implemented programs for D.C. schools to recruit, develop, and retain teachers.

In a 2012 interview with The Hechinger Report, Kamras shared his opinions on how to improve public schools.

“I think there’s tremendous possibility in technology to help us do our work more effectively, and to accelerate the pace of learning for our students,” he said about D.C. public schools. “My hope is that technology can free teachers to do what only they can do: develop relationships; motivate and inspire; push students to think in complex and nuanced ways; and orchestrate all aspects of a classroom experience.” Click here to read his entire interview.

If approved, Kamras will take over from Tommy Kranz. Kranz was named interim superintendent in June after Dr. Dana Bedden stepped down as superintendent.

Earlier this year, the Richmond School Board announced Bedden would leave his job — which he began in 2014 — with two years left on his contract. His last day was June 30.

Kamras has two elementary-school aged children.

This is a developing story.