Door to Door Organics closes ahead of holidays

RICHMOND, Va. — A Colorado-based online grocer that arrived in Richmond through a merger this year has abruptly shut down.

Door to Door Organics, which began delivering in the local market in early 2017 after combining with and subsequently dissolving Charlottesville-based Relay Foods, announced its closure Friday on its website.

“It is with a heavy heart that we reach out to you today to share that effective Friday, Nov. 17th, Door to Door Organics will cease operations,” the letter reads.

In June 2016, Door to Door merged with Relay Foods, which for a time had a sizable local operation out of a Scott’s Addition warehouse. Seven months later, Door to Door dissolved the Relay Foods brand and shuttered the warehouse, leaving Relay on the hook to return $100,000 in state and local grants to the government.

Following that move, Door to Door continued delivery in the Richmond region with about 25 local employees, as of January.

The message on Door to Door’s website, which is unsigned, hints at changes in the grocery delivery industry as reason for its closure.

