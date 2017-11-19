Man fatally struck by Amtrak train in South Richmond

Person struck, killed by train in South Richmond
Posted 6:52 pm, November 19, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in South Richmond Sunday evening.

Richmond Police said a man’s body was discovered on the tracks at 5:55 p.m. between Hull Street and Broad Rock Road.

The scene is not far from McGuire VA Medical Center.

No additional details were available at last check.

Man killed by train (SOURCE: WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Dwight Nixon.)

Back in July, one person was killed when a car was struck by a Norfolk-bound Amtrak train on Broad Rock Boulevard near E. Belt Boulevard. That is not far from the scene of tonight’s incident.

