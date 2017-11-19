Man fatally struck by Amtrak train in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in South Richmond Sunday evening.

Richmond Police said a man’s body was discovered on the tracks at 5:55 p.m. between Hull Street and Broad Rock Road.

The scene is not far from McGuire VA Medical Center.

No additional details were available at last check.

Back in July, one person was killed when a car was struck by a Norfolk-bound Amtrak train on Broad Rock Boulevard near E. Belt Boulevard. That is not far from the scene of tonight’s incident.

