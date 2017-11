GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Fire officials are investigating after flames engulfed a shed in Goochland County Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 7500 block of Mayo Lake Drive around 2:30 p.m. for a fire involving a 20 x 30 foot shed that had extended into a wooded area nearby.

No one was injured in the fire, but the shed sustained an estimated $15,000 worth of damage.

The fire has been ruled accidental in nature.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.